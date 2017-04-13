Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Notches complete-game loss
Stroman (1-1) went the distance against Milwaukee on Wednesday, only to be handed a 2-0 loss. He struck out four while allowing seven hits and a walk; both runs were earned.
Chase Anderson surprised on the other end by outpitching Stroman, sending the Blue Jays to their seventh loss in eight games. Stroman is the only Toronto pitcher who's managed to come away with a win in the early going; that's bad news for Jays fans, but it's good news for Stroman owners, as he's off to a terrific start, posting a 1.76 ERA and 1.04 WHIP over 15.1 innings. He'll next take the ball against the Red Sox on Tuesday.
