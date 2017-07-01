Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Rolls into summer looking good

In five June starts, Stroman went 2-2 with a 3.69 ERA and 28 strikeouts over 31.2 innings.

The right-hander's ERA continued to rise in June, but his strikeout ratios and .240 BAA were Stroman's best so far in 2017. His six home runs allowed were a career high for any single month, although he still managed to walk away with quality starts in all but one outing. Stroman nears the halfway mark ranking in the AL's top ten for wins (eight), innings pitched (100.1) and ERA (3.41). The 24-year-old is currently on pace to set career-best marks in games started, wins and strikeouts.