Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Strikes out six in Saturday victory

Stroman (9-5) allowed one run on six hits and three walks while striking out six across seven innings to earn the win Saturday against the Astros.

Stroman allowed an RBI double to George Springer, but otherwise kept the Astros bats silent while receiving plenty of run support to earn him his ninth victory of the campaign. He's allowed just three runs over his last three starts to lower his ERA from 3.69 to 3.28, and he remains a strong fantasy option. He'll make his next start at a time yet to be determined after the All-Star break.