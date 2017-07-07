Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Will start Saturday
Stroman (finger) will be able to make his scheduled start for Saturday's game against the Astros, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Stroman was dealing with a blister following his previous start versus the Yankees on Monday. The right-hander left after just 79 pitches, giving up two earned runs off five hits and two walks while earning the loss. He should be at 100 percent going into Saturday's game with no cause for concern moving forward.
