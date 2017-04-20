Blue Jays' Mat Latos: Confirmed as Friday starter

Latos has been confirmed as Toronto's starter Friday against the Angels, Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith reports.

This had been presumed for most of the week, and Latos will indeed take the ball against Alex Meyer and the Halos. He has a 1.00 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 9:6 K:BB in nine innings (two starts) at Triple-A this season, but nothing in his recent history suggests he'll have any kind of sustained success against big-league hitters. Aaron Sanchez (finger) is hopeful he can return next week, so this could just be a spot start for Latos.