Blue Jays' Mat Latos: Confirmed as Friday starter
Latos has been confirmed as Toronto's starter Friday against the Angels, Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith reports.
This had been presumed for most of the week, and Latos will indeed take the ball against Alex Meyer and the Halos. He has a 1.00 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 9:6 K:BB in nine innings (two starts) at Triple-A this season, but nothing in his recent history suggests he'll have any kind of sustained success against big-league hitters. Aaron Sanchez (finger) is hopeful he can return next week, so this could just be a spot start for Latos.
