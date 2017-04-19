Blue Jays' Mat Latos: In line to make MLB start
Latos is a leading candidate to make a start Friday or Saturday against the Angels, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.
The Blue Jays need starters for both of those days while J.A. Happ (elbow) and Aaron Sanchez (finger) are spending time on the disabled list, and it appears that the veteran Latos' performance at Triple-A has been good enough to warrant a callup. Thus far, the right-hander has only allowed one earned run in two starts for Buffalo, so if he does get brought up to the big leagues, he'll look to carry that success into a road start against either Tyler Skaggs or Jesse Chavez.
