Blue Jays' Mat Latos: Lackluster results in Friday's no-decision

Latos allowed four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out one batter over five innings in a no-decision against the Angels on Friday.

The results in Latos' first major-league start of the season were less than stellar, but he at least kept the game close and gave the Blue Jays a chance to win (they did in 13 innings). Latos posted an unsightly 42:30 K:BB in 70 innings at the highest level last year and he's not off to a good start in the K:BB department so far this season. Regardless, he may get another chance with J.A. Happ likely to miss another start due to an elbow injury.