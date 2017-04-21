Blue Jays' Mat Latos: Officially called up Friday
Latos has been officially called up for Friday's start against the Angels.
Latos has a 1.00 ERA in two starts at Triple-A, but he has been shaky, as he has allowed seven hits and six walks over nine innings for Buffalo. He hasn't posted an ERA below 4.80 since 2014 with the Reds, when he posted a 3.25 ERA over 102.1 innings. Latos is only 29, but it's hard to imagine him rediscovering that form in 2017.
More News
