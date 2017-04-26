Blue Jays' Mat Latos: Set for first game of Thursday's doubleheader

Latos will start the first game of the Blue Jays' doubleheader with the Cardinals on Thursday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet reports.

The 29-year-old was initially set to pitch Wednesday, but his start will be pushed back a day to accommodate the change. Latos will likely face off against Carlos Martinez in the afternoon, with Casey Lawrence still taking the mound for his regularly-scheduled start in the nightcap.