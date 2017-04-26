Blue Jays' Mat Latos: Wednesday start postponed
Latos' start Wednesday against the Cardinals was postponed due to bad weather, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold reports.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Thursday, so Latos will presumably take the ball on one of those two games. He gave up four runs while walking three and striking out one in his first start with the Blue Jays, and is an incredibly risky option in the vast majority of formats.
