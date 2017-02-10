Dermody, who enjoyed a career year last season, credits his recent success to a change in arm slot that he'll continue to work on this spring, Alexis Brudnicki of Baseball America reports.

After signing with the Jays in 2013 as a 22-year-old, Dermody spent his first three seasons playing no higher Single-A Dunedin. Last year, the southpaw sprinted through four levels and finished on the big league roster, to which he credits the ability to locate his pitches down in the zone, changing his throwing motion to a high three-quarter slot. This spring, Dermody will compete for a left-handed specialist role in the middle of the team's bullpen. Depending on how things shake out, he may find opportunities to tally holds later in the 2017 campaign.