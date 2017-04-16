Dermody was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet reports.

Dermody received his first taste of the big leagues as a September call-up last season, giving up four runs over three innings while striking out five batters. With Aaron Sanchez (finger) hitting the 10-day disabled list Sunday, Dermody will give the Blue Jays a healthy arm out of the bullpen, but it's not known if he's being considered as a candidate to replace Sanchez in the rotation. If the Jays elect to keep Dermody in the bullpen, look for the team to recall one of its starters from Triple-A to fill in for Sanchez when Toronto first needs another starter April 22 against the Angels.