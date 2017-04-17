Blue Jays' Matt Dermody: Sent back to minors
Dermody was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Monday, Mike Wilner of 590 The Fan reports.
Dermody was sent back after making just one appearance with the Blue Jays where he allowed five runs on four hits (three homers) while walking one and recording only one out. It's unclear who will take his place on the big league roster, but Toronto should announce the corresponding move Tuesday.
