Blue Jays' Max Pentecost: Back behind dish
Pentecost caught his first game since 2014 on Tuesday and is hitting .258/.303/.387 with one home run and a 6:2 K:BB in 31 at-bats with High-A Dunedin.
Pentecost's dynasty-league value is tied to him sticking behind the plate, as the bat is unlikely to profile anywhere else, so this is encouraging news. He won't catch every time he starts going forward, but he is slowly being worked back in. At 24, he is way behind in his development due to shoulder injuries, and is simply a player to watch in most formats until he reaches the upper levels and reestablishes himself as an everyday catcher.
