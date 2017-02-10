Upton and Ezequiel Carrera project to open the season as a platoon in left field, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

Upton will also have Dalton Pompey, a youngster with arguably the most potential of the group, on his heels this spring. The latter will likely wind up in the minors as Pompey is still developing, but Upton by no means is permanently locked in as part of the Jays' plans for the year. Despite a resurgence that lasted a year San Diego, the 11-year veteran has largely disappointed owners in recent seasons. For the first time in a long while, Upton's playing time in 2017 will reflect his performance and not his contract.