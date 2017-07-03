Blue Jays' Michael Bolsinger: Rejoins big club
Bolsinger had his contract purchased from Triple-A Buffalo on Monday, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
Bolsinger has pitched well for the Bisons recently, earning him a second shot with the Blue Jays this season. The 29-year-old compiled a 5.61 ERA and 1.79 WHIP across 25.2 innings in his first stint with the big club this season. He's served primarily as a starter this season, so he'll be able to offer some length out of Toronto's bullpen if that's where he ends up. Glenn Sparkman was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
