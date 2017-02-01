Bolsinger is the early favorite to win the job as the team's long reliever, MLB.com reports.

Bolsinger is out of options and cannot be sent to the minors without clearing waivers. Instead of losing him, Bolsinger figures to make the team with a decent spring and serve as a potential spot starter if needed. The 29-year-old righty was acquired from the Dodgers in a deal for reliever Jesse Chavez and has a 4.61 ERA over 189.1 career innings. Almost all of his experience has come as a starter, but the bullpen is the only place he will fit in Toronto.