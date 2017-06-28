Blue Jays' Michael Saunders: Inks minors deal with Toronto
Saunders signed a minor-league contract with the Blue Jays on Wednesday, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
Toronto struggled to find consistent production from the left field spot between Ezequiel Carrera and Steve Pearce this season, so the organization could end up turning to a former Blue Jay to see if he can offer a boost at the position. Saunders was let go by the Phillies earlier this month after slashing .205/.257/.360 in 214 plate appearances, but he's just one season removed from a 24-homer, 32-double campaign that netted him an All-Star nod with Toronto. He'll first report to Triple-A Buffalo to begin his second tour with the organization, but if he's able to find some success at the plate early on, a promotion to the big club could come quickly.
More News
-
Michael Saunders: Released Friday•
-
Phillies' Michael Saunders: DFA'd Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Michael Saunders: Scratched from Sunday's lineup•
-
Phillies' Michael Saunders: First multi-hit game since May 28•
-
Phillies' Michael Saunders: Hits bench versus lefty Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Michael Saunders: Unlikely to start next three games•
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...