Hiraldo signed a $750,000 deal with the Blue Jays on Sunday.

There are far more questions about Hiraldo's glove than his stick, as some evaluators think he is one of the best pure hitters in this year's July 2 signing class. It is a hit-over-power profile at the moment, but he has the strength and bat speed to be a 20-plus homer threat down the road. He barrels everything and puts on an all-fields laser show in batting practice. While he has been training as a shortstop, it is possible that he ends up at third base, second base, left field or even catcher. His bat will have to carry the rest of the profile up the organizational ladder.