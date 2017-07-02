Hiraldo signed a $750,000 deal with the Blue Jays on Sunday.
There are far more questions about Hiraldo's glove than his stick, as some evaluators think he is one of the best pure hitters in this year's July 2 signing class. It is a hit-over-power profile at the moment, but he has the strength and bat speed to be a 20-plus-homer threat down the road. He barrels frequently and puts on an all-fields laser show in batting practice. While he has been training as a shortstop, it is possible he ends up at third base, second base, left field or even catcher. His bat will have to carry the rest of the profile up the organizational ladder.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...