Blue Jays' Miguel Montero: Dealt to Toronto

The Blue Jays acquired Montero from the Cubs on Monday in exchange for cash considerations or a player to be named later.

According to Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports, the Cubs are set to pick up the brunt of the approximately $7 million that's still owed Montero, who was designated for assignment last week after criticizing teammate Jake Arrieta's ability to slow down the run game. Montero likely wasn't helped by the Cubs' pitching staff in that regard, but his 1-for-31 success rate in nabbing would-be base stealers this season probably gave the Cubs some peace of mind in deciding to part ways with him. While Montero might not offer the sort of defensive prowess most teams value in their backup catchers, the veteran at least brings some offensive upside at the position, as his excellent .286/.366/.439 batting line this season attests. Russell Martin should still see the bulk of the duties behind the plate for Toronto, but if Montero can quickly establish rapport with his new team's pitching staff, he could pick up a few starts per week.