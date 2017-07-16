Play

Blue Jays' Miguel Montero: In Sunday's lineup

Montero will start behind the plate and bat seventh Sunday against Detroit.

Montero will slide in to give Russell Martin a routine rest day. Since making his Jays debut on July 5, the reserve catcher is 0-for-10 with a walk and three strikeouts.

