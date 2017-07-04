Blue Jays' Miguel Montero: Joins active roster
Montero was moved to the active roster prior to Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Montero will swap places with backup catcher Luke Maile, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list with right knee inflammation. Prior to suffering the injury, Maile had been picking up a couple starts per week behind No. 1 catcher Russell Martin, but given his more extensive experience and superior offensive skills, Montero could be in store for a slightly larger chunk of the timeshare behind the plate than Maile had enjoyed.
