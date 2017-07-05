Blue Jays' Miguel Montero: Joins starting lineup Wednesday

Montero is starting behind the plate and batting seventh Wednesday against the Yankees.

It will be Montero's Blue Jay debut after the veteran catcher was acquired from the Cubs last week. The lefty likely slots into a backup role behind regular starter Russell Martin, but could earn additional playing time thanks to his .286 batting average and .805 OPS this season. Marco Estrada will serve as his battery mate on the mound Wednesday.

