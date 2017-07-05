Blue Jays' Miguel Montero: Joins starting lineup Wednesday
Montero is starting behind the plate and batting seventh Wednesday against the Yankees.
It will be Montero's Blue Jay debut after the veteran catcher was acquired from the Cubs last week. The lefty likely slots into a backup role behind regular starter Russell Martin, but could earn additional playing time thanks to his .286 batting average and .805 OPS this season. Marco Estrada will serve as his battery mate on the mound Wednesday.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Miguel Montero: Joins active roster•
-
Blue Jays' Miguel Montero: Dealt to Toronto•
-
Cubs' Miguel Montero: Designated for assignment•
-
Cubs' Miguel Montero: Hits fourth homer Sunday•
-
Cubs' Miguel Montero: Blasts solo shot against Red Sox•
-
Cubs' Miguel Montero: Three hits including first homer Tuesday•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...