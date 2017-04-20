Urena is hitting just .211/.279/.237 with 13 strikeouts over his first 10 game at Double-A New Hampshire.

The heir apparent to Troy Tulowitzki is still packing dirt into his cleats at the Double-A level, where he played just 30 games last season, so he should show improvement as the campaign rolls along. One bright spot to Urena's rough start, though, would be that he's managed to draw four walks through 43 plate appearances. While that may sound unimpressive, it's quite the feat when considering the 21-year-old collected just four free passes over 132 plate appearances with New Hampshire in 2016. Urena ranks as the organization's No. 6 prospect, but he can't get too comfortable with the idea of one day taking over shortstop in Toronto. Bo Bichette -- the son of former MLB slugger Dante Bichette -- was drafted by the club in the second round last year, and the 19-year-old is currently shredding Low-A pitching after skipping the Rookie levels.