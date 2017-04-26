Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Blows save Tuesday
Osuna gave up a run on two hits in the ninth inning to take his second blown save of the season in Tuesday's extra-inning win over the Cardinals.
The 22-year-old has had a rough return to action since missing the beginning of the season with a neck issue, going 1-for-3 in save opportunities and allowing a run in three of five appearances. Osuna's fastball is also down more than one mph from last year (94.6 mph, compared to 95.8 mph in 2016), but as yet the Jays don't seem too concerned about their young closer.
