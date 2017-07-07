Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Earns 22nd save

Osuna pitched a scoreless ninth inning to record his 22nd save of the season during Thursday's win over Houston.

Osuna has now collected a save in each of the past three games, so it wouldn't be shocking if he's not an option to pitch Friday. He's now closed out 21 consecutive games without blowing a save and owns a high-end 2.06 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 12.1 K/9 for the season.