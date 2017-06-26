Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Fans three in Sunday outing
Osuna tossed a scoreless inning in Sunday's 8-2 win over the Rangers, working around one hit and recording three strikeouts.
After being held out of a save situation Friday, Osuna told reporters Saturday that he had been feeling anxious and not like himself. It's encouraging that he was feeling well enough to get back on the mound Sunday, but his health may be highly variable in the coming days (and possibly weeks), given the nature of what he's dealing with.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Status uncertain•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Unavailable due to illness Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Notches 19th save Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Earns 18th save•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Records one-out save Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Logs 10th straight save•
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...