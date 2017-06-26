Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Fans three in Sunday outing

Osuna tossed a scoreless inning in Sunday's 8-2 win over the Rangers, working around one hit and recording three strikeouts.

After being held out of a save situation Friday, Osuna told reporters Saturday that he had been feeling anxious and not like himself. It's encouraging that he was feeling well enough to get back on the mound Sunday, but his health may be highly variable in the coming days (and possibly weeks), given the nature of what he's dealing with.