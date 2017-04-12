Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Looks strong in debut
Osuna, in his regular-season debut, allowed a hit and struck out one in a non-save situation Tuesday against Milwaukee.
After beginning the campaign on the DL with neck stiffness, Toronto's closer looked more than fine in his first appearance of 2017. Osuna's velocity wasn't quite right in spring training, but he was firing the ball with no issues Tuesday. His fastball sat between 94-96 mph while reaching 97 mph on one delivery.
