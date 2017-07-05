Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Nails down 20th save

Osuna struck out two over a scoreless inning Tuesday against the Yankees to earn his 20th save of the year.

A slow start to 2017 (three blown saves in his first four chances) pushed Osuna off the list of elite closers, but he's reestablished himself by converting 19 straight opportunities. His 20 saves are fourth-best in the league, and the 22-year-old's 46:3 K:BB over 33 innings illustrates his overwhelming dominance. Simply put, Osuna is a phenomenal closer option across all fantasy formats.