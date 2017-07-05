Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Nails down 20th save
Osuna struck out two over a scoreless inning Tuesday against the Yankees to earn his 20th save of the year.
A slow start to 2017 (three blown saves in his first four chances) pushed Osuna off the list of elite closers, but he's reestablished himself by converting 19 straight opportunities. His 20 saves rank fourth in the league, and the 22-year-old's 46:3 K:BB over 33 innings illustrates his overwhelming dominance. Simply put, Osuna is a phenomenal closer option across all fantasy formats.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Fans three in Sunday outing•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Status uncertain•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Unavailable due to illness Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Notches 19th save Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Earns 18th save•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Records one-out save Sunday•
-
Seeing red: Add Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...