Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Nets first save Wednesday
Osuna worked around a single and struck a batter out in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday against Boston, netting his first save of the year.
After missing some time with a neck injury to open the year, Osuna's come back looking good even though he blew his first save chance. While he's not quite on the level of the game's elite closers, Osuna should again be one of the better ninth-inning options around now that he's back in the swing of things.
