Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Picks up 21st save Wednesday

Osuna allowed a hit and struck out one Yankee on Wednesday en route to his 21st save of the season.

Wednesday marked the sixth time this season that Osuna has captured saves on consecutive days. He's now converted 20 straight opportunities dating back to April 29. Osuna's 2.12 ERA sits at its lowest point since tossing a scoreless frame in his first appearance of 2017 on April 11.

