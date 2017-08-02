Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Picks up 27th save Wednesday

Osuna struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to notch his 27th save of the season in a 5-1 win over the White Sox.

Joe Biagini began the ninth for the Jays, but back-to-back singles to lead things off created a save situation for Osuna that he ably handled. It was a strong rebound for the 22-year-old closer after he allowed five runs over his last two appearances while blowing consecutive save chances, and his spot at the head of the Toronto bullpen remains very secure.