Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Picks up win after blowing save
Osuna (1-0) allowed a run in the top of the ninth inning to blow his first save of the season, but Toronto scored in the bottom of the ninth and the closer was credited with the win.
It was the first save opportunity of the campaign for Osuna, so it's discouraging that he wasn't able to convert. However, picking up the win certainly softens the blow. The 22-year-old righty has established himself as an excellent fantasy asset over the past two seasons, and he has a long leash on his job as the Toronto closer.
