Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Status uncertain
Osuna (illness) is uncertain of his availability for Saturday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The Toronto closer said he will try to be available, but he isn't sure. Osuna was adamant that he feels good physically, but he's dealing with anxiety. "When I'm not on the field, I feel just weird and a little bit lost," Osuna said. He is working with a psychologist. Danny Barnes may be the top candidate for save chances if Osuna is sidelined after Jason Grilli was charged with a blown save Friday.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Unavailable due to illness Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Notches 19th save Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Earns 18th save•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Records one-out save Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Logs 10th straight save•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Earns 14th save Wednesday•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...