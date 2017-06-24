Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Status uncertain

Osuna (illness) is uncertain of his availability for Saturday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The Toronto closer said he will try to be available, but he isn't sure. Osuna was adamant that he feels good physically, but he's dealing with anxiety. "When I'm not on the field, I feel just weird and a little bit lost," Osuna said. He is working with a psychologist. Danny Barnes may be the top candidate for save chances if Osuna is sidelined after Jason Grilli was charged with a blown save Friday.