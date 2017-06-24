Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Unavailable due to illness Friday

Osuna was "not feeling good" Friday, according to Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, and watched from the dugout as Aaron Loup and Jason Grilli blew a three-run lead in the ninth inning against the Royals, MLB.com reports.

His status for the rest of the weekend series in Kansas City should become clear soon enough.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories