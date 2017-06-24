Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Unavailable due to illness Friday
Osuna was "not feeling good" Friday, according to Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, and watched from the dugout as Aaron Loup and Jason Grilli blew a three-run lead in the ninth inning against the Royals, MLB.com reports.
His status for the rest of the weekend series in Kansas City should become clear soon enough.
