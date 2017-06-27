Tellez, 22, is hitting .212/.285/.338 with five home runs and 30 RBI through 64 games for Triple-A Buffalo.

The sluggish season thus far from Tellez also happens to coincide with a stellar year for Justin Smoak, the starting first baseman for the big club. As a result -- and with Kendrys Morales still in the fold as well -- Tellez will have to bide his time in the minors waiting for an injury or trade.

