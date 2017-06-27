Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Poor 2017 campaign continues at Triple-A
Tellez, 22, is hitting .212/.285/.338 with five home runs and 30 RBI through 64 games for Triple-A Buffalo.
The sluggish season thus far from Tellez also happens to coincide with a stellar year for Justin Smoak, the starting first baseman for the big club. As a result -- and with Kendrys Morales still in the fold as well -- Tellez will have to bide his time in the minors waiting for an injury or trade.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Getting help with work on swing•
-
Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Sluggish start to 2017 campaign at Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: MLB job in 2017 remains an option•
-
Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Will open season with Triple-A Buffalo•
-
Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Capturing manager's attention at camp•
-
Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Surging at Double-A•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....