Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Back in lineup Saturday

Martin is back behind the plate and hitting second against Houston on Saturday after resting Friday night.

The veteran continues to see rest on a routine basis this season. He's on pace to play in just 107 games this year, which would be the second-lowest total of Martin's career (a short DL stint in mid-May is also to blame). The backstop has done a decent job hitting second this season, going 12-for-46 (.261) with a pair of homers and eight runs. Martin is 3-for-10 with one home run in his career off Houston's Saturday starter Mike Fiers.

