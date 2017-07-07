Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Day off Friday
Martin is out of the lineup for Friday's game against Houston, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Martin will get the day off Friday following three straight starts, including a 3-for-5 day with a home run during Thursday's series opener. In his place, Miguel Montero sets up behind the plate while batting seventh.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Hits solo shot in win Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Nearing eligibility at third base•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Takes seat Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Gets day off Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Returns to lineup at hot corner Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Will rest Wednesday•
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...