Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Day off Friday

Martin is out of the lineup for Friday's game against Houston, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Martin will get the day off Friday following three straight starts, including a 3-for-5 day with a home run during Thursday's series opener. In his place, Miguel Montero sets up behind the plate while batting seventh.

