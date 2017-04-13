Martin went 1-for-3 with a double -- his first hit of the year -- against the Brewers on Wednesday.

He also struck out two more times, bringing his whiff total to nine in 21 at-bats. That's an ugly rate, but the good news is that Martin has drawn six walks and finally gotten the monkey off his back after going hitless for the Jays' first seven games. It's worth keeping in mind that Martin started last season in a slump, too -- 2-for-30 -- before recovering to hit 20 homers and drive in 74 runs. You're not looking to him for batting average, and the power will come. Stay patient.