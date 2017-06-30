Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Gets day off Friday
Martin is not in the lineup Friday against the Red Sox.
As usual, Martin will head to the bench for a night game ahead of Saturday's afternoon start. Luke Maile will crouch behind the plate in his absence.
