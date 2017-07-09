Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Heating up as break nears
Martin went 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs in Saturday's win over the Astros.
After a slow start and an injury knocked Martin off the radar for a bit in mixed leagues, the veteran has crept back onto the map as the halfway point nears. Over his last 14 games, Martin is 14-for-51 (.275) with two home runs and seven walks. He also managed to score 10 runs during that span, more than any other MLB catcher.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Back in lineup Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Day off Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Hits solo shot in win Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Nearing eligibility at third base•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Takes seat Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Gets day off Friday•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...