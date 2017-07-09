Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Heating up as break nears

Martin went 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs in Saturday's win over the Astros.

After a slow start and an injury knocked Martin off the radar for a bit in mixed leagues, the veteran has crept back onto the map as the halfway point nears. Over his last 14 games, Martin is 14-for-51 (.275) with two home runs and seven walks. He also managed to score 10 runs during that span, more than any other MLB catcher.

