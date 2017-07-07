Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Hits solo shot in win Thursday
Martin went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored during Thursday's win over Houston.
Martin is providing serviceable fantasy numbers from the catcher position with nine homers, 33 runs. His .373 on-base percentage stands out in points formats and leagues including the category, too. He'll need a strong second half to reach the 20-bomb mark for a third consecutive year, but he's definitely within reach. Additionally, with just 19 RBI for the year, his pace in that column is a near lock to improve.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Nearing eligibility at third base•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Takes seat Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Gets day off Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Returns to lineup at hot corner Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Will rest Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Gets day off Saturday•
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...