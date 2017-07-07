Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Hits solo shot in win Thursday

Martin went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored during Thursday's win over Houston.

Martin is providing serviceable fantasy numbers from the catcher position with nine homers, 33 runs. His .373 on-base percentage stands out in points formats and leagues including the category, too. He'll need a strong second half to reach the 20-bomb mark for a third consecutive year, but he's definitely within reach. Additionally, with just 19 RBI for the year, his pace in that column is a near lock to improve.