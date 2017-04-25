Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Leads MLB catchers in runs scored
Martin went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's loss to the Angels.
Overshadowed by the Jays surprisingly awful start to the year, Martin has quietly began putting up helpful numbers. He's crossed the plate in five straight games and now leads all MLB catchers with nine runs scored. After beginning the campaign 1-for-24, the catcher has slashed .316/.435/.632 over his last five games with a pair of homers.
