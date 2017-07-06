Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Nearing eligibility at third base
Martin, making his ninth start of the year at third base, went 1-for-4 with a solo shot, two RBI and two runs in Wednesday's win over the Yankees.
The 12th-year catcher now sits just one contest shy of notching double-digit games at the hot corner -- something he's done just once before in his career. Despite Martin's underwhelming performance in 2017 (.217/.368/.380), he remains a decent option behind the dish across many formats. Not that eligibility at third base would make the 34-year-old's value soar, but the flexibility is always useful in daily formats. Owners can plan on enjoying that option in the not-too-distant future.
