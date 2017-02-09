Martin will not play for Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic due to not being cleared for contract insurance, Jon Morosi reports.

Although the news may be disappointing for Martin, fantasy owners won't complain. The 33-year-old backstop appeared in 137 games last season, his most since 2009 as a Dodger. Without a clear backup option in Toronto, the veteran is slated for another grueling season behind the dish. Avoiding the WBC means Martin will have an extra month to ease into 2017 and start the campaign with fresh legs.