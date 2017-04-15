Martin is not in the Blue Jays' starting lineup Saturday.

It appears to be a routine rest day for Martin after playing in six consecutive games. The veteran catcher is off to a horrendous start from the plate this season, recording just two hits in 28 at bats. Jarrod Saltalamacchia gets the start in his absence.

