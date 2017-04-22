Martin is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Angels, Blue Jays broadcaster Mike Wilner reports.

Jarrod Saltalamacchia will catch and bat eighth as Martin sits after starting four of the team's last five games. Martin turned in his first multi-hit game of the season Friday, a 3-for-5 showing against Los Angeles, but he's still batting .159/.315/.250 for the season. He was struggling to an even greater extent at this time last year but still finished with 20 homers and 74 RBI.