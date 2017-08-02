Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Out of lineup Wednesday

Martin is not in Wednesday's lineup against the White Sox, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Martin will get a regular day off for Wednesday's afternoon contest following three straight starts behind the plate. In his place, Miguel Montero sets up at catcher while batting eighth.

